Thousands Walk Out in Paris to Protest Pension Reform

Thousands took to the streets of Paris on Tuesday to protest a controversial pension reform, in what is the second general strike to paralyze the capital in less than two weeks

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Thousands took to the streets of Paris on Tuesday to protest a controversial pension reform, in what is the second general strike to paralyze the capital in less than two weeks.

Celine Verzeletti, a member of the CGT trade union's confederation leadership, said that industrial action was expected to top that of January 19 when between 1.1 million and 2 million rallied nationwide.

A Sputnik correspondent estimated the crowd that gathered ahead of the protest march in central Paris at tens of thousands.

Trade unions expect over 100,000 workers to strike in the capital.

A further 240,000 people joined the strike action in Marseilles, 60,000 in Toulouse, 28,000 in Caen, 12,000 in Tarbes, and 6,000 in Castres, Verzeletti said.

"The reform's withdrawal is not negotiable, it is unavoidable," she said on social media.

More than a dozen trade unions called their members out to join some 200 demonstrations taking place across the country as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to scrap her plan to push retirement age to from 62 to 64.