Three Killed as Bus Overturns in Northern Iran - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Three people have died and 39 others were injured after a bus overturned in the Iranian northern province of Mazandaran, the state-run IRIB broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the media outlet, the accident may have been caused by driver fatigue.

The bus was heading to the city of Gorgan in Golestan Province from Tehran Province.