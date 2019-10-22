- Home
- Three Killed, Several Injured in Accident at Taimyrsky Mine - Russia's Nornickel Company
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 06:49 PM
Three people were killed in an accident at Nornickel's Taimyrsky mine, the mining and smelting company said in a statement Tuesday
"As a result of an accident on October 22, 2019, several people were injured.
According to preliminary data, three people died. The circumstances of what happened are being clarified. Emergency and rescue services are working on the site," it said.
Nornickel said the mine was not closed after the accident.