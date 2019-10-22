(@FahadShabbir)

Three people were killed in an accident at Nornickel's Taimyrsky mine, the mining and smelting company said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Three people were killed in an accident at Nornickel's Taimyrsky mine, the mining and smelting company said in a statement Tuesday.

"As a result of an accident on October 22, 2019, several people were injured.

According to preliminary data, three people died. The circumstances of what happened are being clarified. Emergency and rescue services are working on the site," it said.

Nornickel said the mine was not closed after the accident.