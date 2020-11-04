Three North Macedonian Citizens on List of Vienna Attack Suspects - Skopje

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Austrian authorities have requested information regarding three North Macedonian nationals suspected of involvement in the Vienna terrorist attack, the Balkan country's Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Austrian Interior Ministry confirmed that one of the participants in the gun rampage in the capital was 20-year-old Albanian Kujtim Fejzulai, whose family had moved from the North Macedonian city of Tetovo to Vienna. Other suspects, according to Austrian media, are natives of Kosovo, Russia's Chechnya and Bangladesh.

"On the list of the Austrian police ... three persons hold the citizenship of North Macedonia along with the Austrian one. They are K. F. [Kujtim Fejzulai], born in the Austrian city of MÃ¶dling; A. G. from Sankt PÃ¶lten; and U.

A., born in Vienna. The interior ministry's international cooperation sector has immediately begun intensive cooperation with Austrian colleagues on this case," the press release said.

The ministry added that Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz had called his North Macedonian counterpart, Zoran Zaev, who assured the former of his commitment to cooperate on the matter.

Presidents Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria and Stevo Pendarovski of North Macedonia have also held a phone call, the Balkan leader's office reported.

Late on Monday, the Austrian capital was rocked by a series of gun attacks, which left four people killed and 22 others injured. One attacker was shot dead by the police. According to the Austrian authorities, the assailant was a supporter of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).