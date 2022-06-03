Three People Injured in Shooting Near Courthouse in New Zealand - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) Three people were injured in a shooting in front of a courthouse in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland, New Zealand media reported on Friday.

The incident took place in the Papakura area, Radio New Zeland said, adding that one of the victims is in a critical condition.

Shooting incidents in Auckland have increased in recent days. On Wednesday, the shooting occurred near a shopping center and a car dealership. On Sunday, unidentified people fired at a hotel for the homeless. Police linked this attack with the King Cobra gang.