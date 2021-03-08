Three Percent of Germans Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Three percent of Germans have now received both shots of a coronavirus vaccine, the health ministry said on Monday.

Germany launched COVID-19 immunization on December 27.

"On March 7, 136,762 vaccinations were made in Germany.

Thus, 2,484,408 people (3 percent of the population) are fully vaccinated," the ministry reported.

Another 2.6 million Germans have received the first dose and are now waiting for the second one.

Leaders of vaccination rollout are Berlin and Rhineland-Palatinate, where 3.5 percent of local residents have been inoculated. Lower Saxony is an outlier, with just 2.5 percent of people vaccinated.