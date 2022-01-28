Three Police Officers Shot in Texas, Suspect Fled Scene in Mercedes - Houston Police Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Three police officers were shot in an altercation near downtown Houston, Texas, by a suspect who fled the scene in a white Mercedes, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said in a statement.

"(Three) HPD officers have been shot in the 2100 block of McGowen St.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time. Please avoid the area," the Houston Police Department said via Twitter on Thursday.

Police commanders are en route to the hospital where the shot officers were taken. All three officers are currently in stable condition, HPD said in an update.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner will provide a briefing on the incident with more details at Memorial Hermann Hospital, the HPD added.