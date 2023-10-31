Open Menu

Three Swept Away By Floods In Central Vietnam

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 11:00 AM

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Two people died and another remains missing after they were swept away by floods on Monday in Vietnam's central province of Ha Tinh, according to the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Among the three victims, two women, aged 29 and 33, were swept away on their way home through a rainstorm after work in Huong Khe district. Another dead victim was a 13-year-old boy.

Vietnam's central region has experienced torrential rain over the past two days under the influence of cold air and high-altitude eastern winds.

Ha Tinh province recorded the highest levels of rainfall. About 860 households in the province were inundated, including 95 isolated by floods.

Traffic in Vu Quang district, Ha Tinh province was disrupted due to landslides on a 100-meter section of the North-South railway line.

Natural disasters in Vietnam left 136 people dead or missing, and injured 130 others in the first 10 months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office.

