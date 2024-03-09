Three things we learned from India-England Test series

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Rohit Sharma's India thrashed England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test on Saturday to finish the series 4-1 in Dharamsala.

AFP Sport looks back at three talking points from the high-pressure series.

- Rise of new talent -

The series unearthed young talent from both sides with Test debutants England spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley making an impression on Indian pitches despite their team's drubbing.

Left-armer Hartley led England's inexperienced spin attack in the absence of senior bowler Jack Leach, who went home injured after playing the opener.

The 24-year-old made an instant impression with a seven-for on debut in Hyderabad.

He finished with 22 wickets in five matches behind veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (26).

Bashir, 20, missed the opener due to a visa issue but made his debut in the second match in Visakhapatnam to claim Rohit as his first wicket.

He ended the series with a second five-wicket haul.

"You can see what talent he possesses and it's great signs for all three formats for England," skipper Ben Stokes said.

Four Indian debutants staked a claim to future call-ups including batsmen Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and seamer Akash Deep.