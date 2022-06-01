UrduPoint.com

Three UN Peacekeepers Injured, 1 Dead In Attack On Logistic Convoy In Mali - MINUSMA

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Three UN Peacekeepers Injured, 1 Dead in Attack on Logistic Convoy in Mali - MINUSMA

Three peacekeepers of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were injured and one died as a result of an attack on logistic convoy near the city of Kidal in northeastern Mali, the mission said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Three peacekeepers of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were injured and one died as a result of an attack on logistic convoy near the city of Kidal in northeastern Mali, the mission said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, one peacekeeper was seriously injured while the convoy was under direct small arms and rocket fire for approximately one hour.

He succumbed to his injuries after being evacuated. Three other peacekeepers were also injured in the attack," the mission said in a statement.

MINUSMA has operated in Mali since 2013, when the UN Security Council decided that political stability in Mali after a 2012 armed conflict between government forces, separatists and Islamist groups required international intervention. Since its formation, MINUSMA has registered over 200 fatalities, which is one of the highest rates among the UN peacekeeping missions.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire United Nations Died Mali Government

Recent Stories

Biden Announces Third Mission to Fly 3.7Mln Infant ..

Biden Announces Third Mission to Fly 3.7Mln Infant Formula Bottles to US - White ..

27 seconds ago
 324 Illegal connections severed n HESCO drive

324 Illegal connections severed n HESCO drive

28 seconds ago
 Efficient tax collection system, exports expansion ..

Efficient tax collection system, exports expansion crucial to boost economy: Spe ..

30 seconds ago
 UK's Anglian Water Fined $374,000 for Negligence R ..

UK's Anglian Water Fined $374,000 for Negligence Resulting in Death of 5,000 Fis ..

32 seconds ago
 Gang of bike snatchers, cattle lifters busted

Gang of bike snatchers, cattle lifters busted

4 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM resolve to take up trial of Yasi ..

AJK President, PM resolve to take up trial of Yasin Malik on every regional & in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.