Three UN Peacekeepers Injured, 1 Dead in Attack on Logistic Convoy in Mali - MINUSMA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Three peacekeepers of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were injured and one died as a result of an attack on logistic convoy near the city of Kidal in northeastern Mali, the mission said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, one peacekeeper was seriously injured while the convoy was under direct small arms and rocket fire for approximately one hour.

He succumbed to his injuries after being evacuated. Three other peacekeepers were also injured in the attack," the mission said in a statement.

MINUSMA has operated in Mali since 2013, when the UN Security Council decided that political stability in Mali after a 2012 armed conflict between government forces, separatists and Islamist groups required international intervention. Since its formation, MINUSMA has registered over 200 fatalities, which is one of the highest rates among the UN peacekeeping missions.