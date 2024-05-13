Open Menu

Sci-fi "Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes" Tops Chinese Box Office

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Sci-fi "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" tops Chinese box office

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) American sci-fi "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" continued to lead the Chinese mainland's daily box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, directed by Wes Ball and written by Josh Friedman, grossed over 33.15 million Yuan (about 4.67 million U.S.

Dollars) on the third day of its release.

It was followed by the Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy," which raked in over 29.71 million yuan on the day.

Hong Kong action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In," came in third with more than 25.16 million yuan of daily box office sales.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue totaled 121.93 million yuan on Sunday.

