Thresholds For Viral Infections Incidence Exceeded In 38 Russian Regions - Rospotrebnadzor

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Epidemic thresholds for the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) have been exceeded in 38 Russian regions, Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

"In terms of the entire population, the epidemic thresholds for ARVI incidence have been exceeded in 38 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, mainly among the adult population," the watchdog said.

More than 43.8 million people (29.9 percent of the country's population) have already been vaccinated against influenza in Russia, it said.

