TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) A drone has dropped two explosive devices ” presumably RGD-5 grenades ” on the territory of the vehicle fleet of the reserve unit of the peacekeeping contingent in Transnistria, the Investigative Committee of the breakaway state said on Monday.

"On June 5, 2022, at about 05:10 (local time, 02:10 GMT), an unidentified aircraft (drone) dropped two explosive devices, presumably RGD-5 grenades, on the territory of the vehicle fleet of the reserve unit of the peacekeeping contingent of Transnistria near the settlement of Vladimirovca," the committee said in a statement.

There were no casualties or damage, investigators said, adding that specialists have seized fragments of explosive devices at the scene.