Titanic Director Cameron Rejects Rumors About Talks To Create Series On Titan Sub Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Canadian film director and Titanic filmmaker James Cameron on Saturday dismissed reports that he is allegedly holding talks about filming a series about the Titan submersible operated by OceanGate that sank in the Atlantic Ocean in June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Canadian film director and Titanic filmmaker James Cameron on Saturday dismissed reports that he is allegedly holding talks about filming a series about the Titan submersible operated by OceanGate that sank in the Atlantic Ocean in June.

Earlier in the week, The Sun tabloid reported that the prominent film director was in talks with major streaming services to create a drama series about the Titan disaster, with Hollywood actor Matt Damon being among key actors considered for the project.

"I don't respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now. I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be," Cameron tweeted.

Last month, the OceanGate submersible, Titan, went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet.

The five people on board the Titan included Stockton Rush, the CEO of the OpenGate expeditions, UK businessman Hamish Harding, French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and vice chairman of Pakistan's Engro corporation Shahzada Dawood with his 19-year-old son Suleman.

Later in June, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the debris found on the ocean floor near the Titanic wreck site was pieces of the missing submersible. All five people aboard the Titan were presumed dead.

In 1997, Cameron directed Titanic, one of the world highest-grossing films of all time. He himself has done 33 submersible dives to Titanic's wreck.

