Tokayev Says Recent Developments In Kazakhstan Have Been Prepared For Long Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 01:56 PM

Tokayev Says Recent Developments in Kazakhstan Have Been Prepared for Long Time

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday that the recent developments in the country had been prepared for a long time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday that the recent developments in the country had been prepared for a long time.

"All developments (in Kazakhstan) since the beginning of this year ... are subordinated to a single destructive plan, the preparation of which has been going on for a long time. The investigation will show how long this preparation took � a year, two, three. Destructive forces have repeatedly made attempts to undermine stability, institute unrest, there was some kind of testing of the state for its stability and strength.

All these actions were resolutely suppressed," Tokayev told an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

Kazakhstan experienced a large-scale crisis in early January, the leader said, calling it the most difficult in the entire history of the country since its independence.

Tokayev thanked the leaders of Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus for their assistance within the CSTO against the backdrop of the unrest in Kazakhstan.

"It is now obvious that all hostilities were coordinated from one center," he added.

