UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Reports 2-Week High Of 22 New Coronavirus Cases - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 01:10 AM

Tokyo Reports 2-Week High of 22 New Coronavirus Cases - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Health authorities in Japan have detected 74 new coronavirus infection cases, including a two-week high of 22 in the capital of Tokyo, the NHK broadcaster, which compiles data provided by the country's state agencies and local governments, reported on Friday.

According to the report, the cumulative toll of confirmed cases in Japan has now grown to 17,545. This includes 902 fatalities, 14,908 recoveries and 132 people who are currently in critical condition, the broadcaster said.

Of 74 cases detected by the authorities over the past day, the biggest share, 26 cases, was in the southwestern Kitakyushu city on the Kyushu island.

Kitakyushu's mayor has reportedly claimed that a second wave has begun in the city as several clusters of the infection have been detected.

In Tokyo, which is due to begin the first phase of easing off the coronavirus-related restrictions on June 1, 22 new cases have been confirmed. For the first time in two weeks, the daily increment in the number of cases in the Japanese capital has exceeded 20.

Related Topics

Kitakyushu Tokyo Japan June Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fed chair warns of widening inequality as US consu ..

2 hours ago

Latvia Plans to Stop Russian-Language Broadcast St ..

2 hours ago

Virus lockdown forces Brits to become own dentists ..

2 hours ago

Punjab govt taking effective measures against locu ..

2 hours ago

Island Nations Fear Lack of Access to COVID-19 Vac ..

2 hours ago

Over 35 Countries Join WHO-Costa Rica's COVID-19 T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.