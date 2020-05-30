Tokyo Reports 2-Week High of 22 New Coronavirus Cases - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Health authorities in Japan have detected 74 new coronavirus infection cases, including a two-week high of 22 in the capital of Tokyo, the NHK broadcaster, which compiles data provided by the country's state agencies and local governments, reported on Friday.

According to the report, the cumulative toll of confirmed cases in Japan has now grown to 17,545. This includes 902 fatalities, 14,908 recoveries and 132 people who are currently in critical condition, the broadcaster said.

Of 74 cases detected by the authorities over the past day, the biggest share, 26 cases, was in the southwestern Kitakyushu city on the Kyushu island.

Kitakyushu's mayor has reportedly claimed that a second wave has begun in the city as several clusters of the infection have been detected.

In Tokyo, which is due to begin the first phase of easing off the coronavirus-related restrictions on June 1, 22 new cases have been confirmed. For the first time in two weeks, the daily increment in the number of cases in the Japanese capital has exceeded 20.