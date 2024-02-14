Tokyo Stocks Open Lower After US Falls
Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday following falls on Wall Street after sticky US inflation data dampened hopes for quick interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.78 percent, or 297.52 points, at 37,666.45 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.78 percent, or 20.35 points, to 2,591.68.
"The Japanese market is expected to start with falls following falls in US shares," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said, adding that a cheaper Yen against the Dollar could support the market.
Wall Street stocks tumbled overnight after US consumer inflation slowed less than expected in January.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 1.4 percent, the broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.4 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.8 percent.
The dollar fetched 150.
65 yen, slightly down from 150.80 yen in New York late Wednesday, as Japan's top Currency diplomat warned about recent "rapid" movement in exchange rates.
For comparison, one dollar bought 149.46 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.
"In a month-long period since the start of this year, the yen has weakened by nearly 10 yen, and this kind of rapid movement is not good for the economy," finance ministry currency diplomat Masato Kanda said before the opening bell.
"We are closely watching the currency market with a sense of urgency, and will take appropriate measures if necessary," he told reporters.
Among major shares in Tokyo, Panasonic was down 3.30 percent at 1,390 yen, Nippon Steel was off 3.16 percent at 3,465 yen, and Mazda was down 2.93 percent at 1,724 yen.
SoftBank Group was down 2.93 percent at 1,724 yen after soaring 6.27 percent in the previous session.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From World
-
Forest fire razes over 8,200 hectares of Argentine national park31 seconds ago
-
Xinhua Commentary: Chinese New Year: Conveying a message of unity and hope42 seconds ago
-
New Zealand's prices for rent, food, tobacco on rise46 seconds ago
-
Lunar New Year gala held in New Zealand's Auckland50 seconds ago
-
Russia's cargo spaceship sinks into Pacific after completing mission53 seconds ago
-
China's box office revenue tops 5 bln yuan in Spring Festival movie-going season11 minutes ago
-
New Zealand's prices for rent, food, tobacco on rise11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges 'strict' implementation of Indus Waters Treaty, an Indo-Pak water-sharing pact11 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks close lower11 minutes ago
-
Indonesia votes for president with ex-general Subianto the favourite21 minutes ago
-
Piedt grabs five wickets as South Africa take second Test lead21 minutes ago
-
One dead, 53 hurt as Philippine church balcony collapses during mass21 minutes ago