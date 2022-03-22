UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Summons Russian Ambassador As Moscow Withdraws From Peace Treaty Dialogue- Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 03:14 PM

The Japanese foreign minister has summoned Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin to express protest over Moscow's decision to withdraw from peace treaty dialogue, media reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The Japanese foreign minister has summoned Russian Ambassador to Japan Mikhail Galuzin to express protest over Moscow's decision to withdraw from peace treaty dialogue, media reported on Tuesday.

Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Mori handed over the protest note to the Russian ambassador, the Kyodo news agency said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday that Moscow, in response to Tokyo's unfriendly steps, is refusing to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan, halting visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands, and withdrawing from dialogue with Japan on establishing joint economic activities in the southern Kurils.

