Toll of Injured in Gunpowder Plant Blast Near Tambov Rises to 12 - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) The number of those injured as a result of a fire and an explosion at a gunpowder factory in the town of Kotovsk in Russia's Tambov region has risen to 12, while four people died, the emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a fire started in the building of a gunpowder factory in Kotovsk.

The emergency services said that they received a report about an explosion in the building at 11:10 GMT. Region Governor Maksim Egorov later wrote on Telegram that the cause of the fire was the human factor, noting that this is not a terrorist attack. Earlier reports indicated that two people were injured and four died.

"According to updated information, the number of victims at the gunpowder factory in Kotovsk increased to 16 people, four of them died," the emergency services said.