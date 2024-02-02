Ton-up Jaiswal Takes India To 225-3 In 2nd England Test
Visakhapatnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an attacking century to steer India to 225-3 at tea Friday after England's early strikes including Shoaib Bashir's debut wicket in the second Test.
The left-handed Jaiswal, on 125, and debutant Rajat Patidar, on 25, were at the crease after India, who trail the five-Test series 1-0, elected to bat in Visakhapatnam.
Bashir, a 20-year-old off-spinner, got skipper Rohit Sharma as his first Test wicket and pace bowler James Anderson made it two down before Jaiswal hit back on day one.
Jaiswal took on the England spinners on a good batting pitch to smash left-arm spinner Tom Hartley for three successive boundaries and set the pace.
He reached his second Test ton with a six off Hartley as he removed his helmet, raised his arms and blew a kiss to the cheering crowd.
It was India's first century in the series. England's Ollie Pope hit 196 in the opening Test.
Hartley, who returned figures of 7-62 in England's 28-run win in Hyderabad, got Shreyas Iyer out for 27 -- against the run of play and the only wicket in the session.
But Jaiswal stood firm to make the bowlers toil on a hot afternoon.
Earlier, Jaiswal and Rohit started cautiously to drive the hosts to 40-0 in the first hour of play before Bashir broke through in the second over after the drinks break.
He got Rohit caught out for 14 at leg-slip on a delivery that turned sharply into the right-hander.
Bashir was a late arrival in India after a visa delay -- the latest cricketer of Pakistani descent to have such troubles in India -- and missed the series opener.
