Top UK Diplomat Urges London to Boost Cooperation With Africa as Russia Wraps Up Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The United Kingdom must step up its cooperation with African countries, including in security, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Monday, as Moscow wrapped up its country-to-continent summit considered as a success both in Russia and Africa.

"If (African) countries are worried about their internal security, if they are worried about being able to defend themselves, then we should recognize that, and we should look to speak with them about what are genuinely sustainable security measures," Cleverly told the Financial Times.

The minister said that he will seriously consider any request from the region's leaders to "work on capacity building and training with the British armed forces." He added that the UK's military could "export" to the continent its professionalism and respect for international law.

Cleverly underlined that some African countries have received "superficially attractive offers" from Russia and China, but said that he believes that the situation with Africa-Russia-China cooperation will change soon.

"Regarding China, I talk to African leaders who are uncomfortable with their level of indebtedness, and are uncomfortable with China not engaging in the Paris Club (of mainly western creditor countries), for example, when it comes to how you deal with national indebtedness," he added.

The media noted that the minister's attention to security assistance may not be welcomed by the UK government in light of recent cuts in international aid budget.

Cleverly is expected to visit Ghana, Nigeria and Zambia this week to discuss the UK's "future-focused, mutually beneficial partnerships with African countries."

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik was an official media partner of the forum. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the summit was productive.

The UK is expected to host its second UK-African Investment Summit next April. It will build on the results of the previous summit in 2020 and virtual UK-African Investment Conferences in 2021 and 2022. London views its summits with Africa as a platform for discussing reforms and policy changes in the continent that would be conducive to British investments.