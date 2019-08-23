Topic of Russia Rejoining G7 May Come Up at Biarritz Summit - Senior US Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) World leaders during the upcoming G7 Summit in Biarritz, France may discuss getting Russia to rejoin the G8, a senior US administration official told reporters on Thursday.

"There's discussion coming from I believe the French about when it would be time for Russia to rejoin if ever, so that may very well come up," the official said.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he would favor Russia rejoining the G8 since most of the discussions at the G7 meetings involved the country.