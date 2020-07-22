UrduPoint.com
Total Of 13 Hostages Released From Hijacked Bus In Lutsk - Ukrainian Security Service

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Total of 13 Hostages Released From Hijacked Bus in Lutsk - Ukrainian Security Service

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) A total of 13 hostages were released from the hijacked bus in Lutsk on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said on Tuesday.

"Employees of the SBU's Special Operations Center 'A', together with the National Police, released 13 hostages in Lutsk and detained armed terrorist who seized the Berestechko-Krasnilovka bus with passengers in the city center," the SBU said on Telegram.

