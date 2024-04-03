Tottenham Held By West Ham, Everton Hit Back At Newcastle
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 08:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Tottenham missed the chance to move into the Premier League's top four after a 1-1 draw at West Ham, while Newcastle were also held 1-1 by Everton on Tuesday.
Spurs have made a habit of recovering from slow starts to win in recent months, but this time they failed to capitalise on scoring after just five minutes.
Brennan Johnson was left with the simple task of tapping into an empty net from Timo Werner's cross.
West Ham were under pressure to respond after collapsing from 3-1 up to lose 4-3 at Newcastle on Saturday.
The Hammers were quickly level as Jarrod Bowen's corner flew in off the back of Kurt Zouma.
A draw kept West Ham one point ahead of Newcastle in seventh, but they missed the best chance to take all three points when Michail Antonio fired straight at Guglielmo Vicario.
Tottenham close to within two points of Aston Villa in fourth and extend their lead over sixth-placed Manchester United to nine points.
"Disappointed not to get a better outcome, but a tough game," said Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.
"There's a lot of games to go still.
I will be very surprised if all games aren't tight. Everyone is fighting for something. We have to maintain our levels."
Injury-hit Newcastle's hopes of European football next season were dented by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's late equaliser for Everton from the penalty spot.
Alexander Isak netted for the fifth consecutive game at St James' Park to open the scoring.
The Swede took his tally for the season to 19 as he cut inside Jarrad Branthwaite and slotted into the far corner on 15 minutes.
"Alexander Isak is an outstanding technician," said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. "He looks like he will score in every game at the moment."
How Sean Dyche longs for a striker of Isak's quality. But Calvert-Lewin ended a near six-month goal drought from the spot after Ashley Young was hauled down inside the box by Paul Dummett.
Everton set a new club record winless run of 13 Premier League games to leave their 70-year stay in the top flight still at risk.
The Toffees edge four points above the relegation zone but have the threat of a second points deduction for breaches of financial rules hanging over them.
Recent Stories
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister
Three wheelie doers arrested after their firing video goes viral
FWMC removes 39,200 tons waste from Faisalabad
More Stories From World
-
7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Taiwan: Japan agency3 minutes ago
-
Trump reprises 'bloodbath' claim in immigration speech3 minutes ago
-
Lacazette fires Lyon into French Cup final13 minutes ago
-
Kaiserslautern end Saarbruecken run to reach German Cup final23 minutes ago
-
Portugal swears in fragile government7 hours ago
-
Biden, Xi clash but seek to manage tensions as US officials head to China8 hours ago
-
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 298 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift officially declared a billionaire by Forbes8 hours ago
-
Senegal's youngest president Faye vows systemic change, sovereignty8 hours ago
-
Russian strike on Ukrainian city Dnipro wounds 18: governor8 hours ago
-
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile9 hours ago
-
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter9 hours ago