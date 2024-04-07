Toulouse, Northampton into Champions Cup quarters

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Toulouse ran in five tries in a 31-7 demolition of fellow French club Racing 92 to book their place in the last eight of the Champions Cup on Sunday while Northampton came through 24-14 in a see-saw battle with Munster.

Five-time champions Toulouse face a home quarter-final next weekend against English side Exeter while Northampton will host the Pretoria-based Bulls.

Toulouse, who were bolstered by the presence of France's preferred half-back pairing of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, the latter playing 72 minutes in his first appearance after eight months out injured, were outstanding as they stretched Racing from the start at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

"It didn't feel as though we hadn't played together for months which is a good sign," said Dupont.

"Romain has prepared for his comeback very well so that he can get his bearings and get back to playing the way we know he can.

"He put in a very complete and solid performance. We hope that will continue."

The visitors lost South African World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi, also making a comeback after a month out with a finger injury, after just 22 minutes when the flanker hobbled off with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

France hooker Peato Mauvaka opened the scoring after just five minutes with wing Matthis Lebel adding the second try six minutes before the break.

With Blair Kinghorn, preferred as kicker to Ntamack, missing both conversions, Toulouse only led 10-0 at the break but quickly asserted themselves with a third try after 55 minutes when Dupont teed up centre Paul Costes, a first-half replacement for Pierre-Louis Barassi.

"(To lead) 10-0 at half-time playing into the wind was a very good performance," said Dupont. "We knew the conditions were going to be complicated."

Pita Akhi added a fourth 10 minutes from time and, after Eddy Ben Arous touched down for the Parisians, Alexandre Roumat completed the scoring with the fifth Toulouse try in the last minute.

Toulouse coach Ugo Mola said his team would need to focus on the quarter-final against Exeter, esepcially after the English side's 28-18 win in 2020.

"I remember the semi-final," he said. "They're a good English team. They're up to European Cup standards, strong up front, good goalkicker, and they're good at taking their chances when they come along."

- Hendy double -

Northampton booked their place with a hard-fought 24-14 win over Munster at a windy Franklin's Gardens, thanks to two tries in the last quarter from replacement winger George Hendy.

In a repeat of the 2000 final, which the Saints won 9-8, the teams were locked at 14-14 at half-time before Hendy's intervention.

"Munster came out of the blocks really strong and that defensive set at the start of the game helped us go and win the game," Northampton's Curtis Langdon told ITV.

"Defence is something we have gone really hard at this season.

"We are just taking every game as it comes and it is brilliant to have this atmosphere. We just want to keep it going."

James Ramm, who scored twice against Saracens in the Premiership last week, continued his form with the opening try but Munster wing Sean O'Brien replied shortly after.

Munster were dominating and Mike Haley put them ahead with Munster's second try but just before half-time Tommy Freeman raced over to tie up the scores at the break.

The second half produced more quality rugby with Northampton slowly taking control of the arm-wrestle, reclaiming the lead with the first of Hendy's tries on the hour.

The wind caused Smith to miss the conversion and then a penalty attempt but Hendy sealed the tie seven minutes from time when he broke two tackles to touch down in the left corner.

"We can't fault the effort as that was there," a disappointed Munster captain Tadhg Beirne told ITV.

Quarter-finals (GMT)

Saturday April 13: Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) v Harlequins (ENG) (1400), Leinster (IRL) v La Rochelle (FRA) (1630), Northampton (ENG) - Bulls (RSA) (1900)

Sunday April 14: Toulouse (FRA) v Exeter (ENG) (1400)