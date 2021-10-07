Train Services in Tokyo Resume Operations After Earthquake - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Train services in the Tokyo metropolitan area, including the subway in the Japanese capital, are resuming operations after they were suspending following the 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit Japan, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The Tokyo Haneda International Airport said that its facilities received no damage during the accident and confirmed the safety of its runways, according to NHK.