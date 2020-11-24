(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Europe should not distance itself from the United States and NATO, as the transatlantic partners share common values despite US President Donald Trump's destructive activities over his presidency, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said on Tuesday.

"[European sovereignty] should be used to become more self-reliant and independent, but also to support transatlantic relations with partners on equal footing," Kramp-Karrenbauer said at a Berlin Foreign Policy Forum organized by the Koerber Foundation, adding that "the four years of Trump's presidency should be a wake-up call for all of us.

"

According to the German defense minister, the incumbent US president was "destructive in a way we were not used to."

Kramp-Karrenbauer further expressed hope that projected president-elect Joe Biden would change the country's strategic focus and would have a stronger interest in Europe and the transatlantic partnership.