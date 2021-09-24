MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Russia has promised to Tiraspol to help it solve the problem with Ukraine's entry ban for cars with Transnistrian license plates, Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, told Sputnik.

"Of course, they promised to provide assistance, first of all, diplomatic assistance. This is within the format of our negotiations. Russia is a guarantor ...

and can take certain steps to resolve this problem," Krasnoselsky said.

On September 1, the Ukrainian government introduced a ban on entry and movement of vehicles with Transnistrian license plates. The self-proclaimed republic uses its own license plates with state symbols that are not recognized by the international community. Vehicles with such plates have been banned from entering Europe since 2014. Since 2018, Chisinau is issuing neutral plates for Transnistrian cars to enable travel to Europe.