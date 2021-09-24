UrduPoint.com

Transnistria Leader Expects Russia's Help With Kiev's Entry Ban For Transnistrian Vehicles

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

Transnistria Leader Expects Russia's Help With Kiev's Entry Ban for Transnistrian Vehicles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Russia has promised to Tiraspol to help it solve the problem with Ukraine's entry ban for cars with Transnistrian license plates, Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, told Sputnik.

"Of course, they promised to provide assistance, first of all, diplomatic assistance. This is within the format of our negotiations. Russia is a guarantor ...

and can take certain steps to resolve this problem," Krasnoselsky said.

On September 1, the Ukrainian government introduced a ban on entry and movement of vehicles with Transnistrian license plates. The self-proclaimed republic uses its own license plates with state symbols that are not recognized by the international community. Vehicles with such plates have been banned from entering Europe since 2014. Since 2018, Chisinau is issuing neutral plates for Transnistrian cars to enable travel to Europe.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Vehicles Tiraspol Chisinau September 2018 All From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

5 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

6 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

5 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

5 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.