Trials Of Hybrid Power Plant At Russian Flying Laboratory To End In 2022 - Developer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The testing of a hybrid power plant equipped with a gas turbine engine and a superconducting electric motor at the Russian laboratory aircraft Yak-40LL will be completed in 2022, the director general of the Moscow-based Central Institute of Aviation Motors (CIAM), which developed the project, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Russia is the first country in the world to start trials of an aircraft with a superconducting electric motor. Last month, Yak-40LL was showcased at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021 in Russia.

"All the plans are reflected in the testing program which will last till the first half of 2022. Of course, the deadlines are not tight and depend on what difficulties we will face during the flights. As soon as we complete all we have planned, we will dismantle all the equipment at the flying laboratory and will draw up a plan for further use of the aircraft," Mikhail Gordin said.

The laboratory is now back in the city of Novosibirsk where the testing will continue. CIAM and Siberian Aeronautical Research Institute named after Chaplygin will check how the systems and the engine of the plane will operate in different conditions.

"It is necessary to understand how the power generation changes at different heights," Gordin explained, adding that the hybrid power plant installed at Yak-40LL can not be used at other aircraft, and has been designed only for testing and elaboration of technology.

The MAKS-2021 show took place from July 20-25 in the town of Zhukovskiy, in the Moscow Region. Sputnik news Agency was an official media partner of the event.

