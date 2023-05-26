Trinity Icon to Be Moved to Cathedral, Specialists to Decide on Restoration - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The Trinity Icon, created by Russian painter Andrei Rublev, in its current state will be moved to the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, where specialists will decide on restoration, Kremlin spokesman Dmirty Peskov said on Friday.

The Russian Orthodox Church said last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin had decided on returning the Trinity Icon in response to the numerous requests of Orthodox believers. The icon was previously kept in the Andrei Rublev's room of Moscow's State Tretyakov Gallery.

Later, members of the expert council at the Tretyakov Gallery said that the state of icon was unstable and it could not be taken out of the museum on June 4.

"At the moment, a scheme has been agreed upon, according to which the icon will be moved to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in its current state, in compliance with all necessary measures to ensure safety, where a group of specialists will make a decision on its further restoration, which will begin after a certain time," Peskov told reporters.