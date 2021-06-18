Tropical Storm to Make Landfall Along US Gulf Coast - National Hurricane Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The US National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for the north-central Gulf Coast on Friday as a tropical storm is expected to make landfall in the state of Louisiana either tonight or early on Saturday.

"A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County line Florida, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans," the warning said. "On the forecast track, the system will make landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast tonight or early Saturday.

After the landfall the tropical storm conditions are expected to slowly move northeastward across the southeastern United States over the weekend, the warning added.

The threat of up to two tornadoes across the coast of Louisiana will begin in the afternoon on Friday and continue into Saturday across southern parts of Mississippi and Alabama, to the western Florida Panhandle accompanied by heavy rain that can bring a total of four to eight inches of rainfall.