UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tropical Storm To Make Landfall Along US Gulf Coast - National Hurricane Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:15 PM

Tropical Storm to Make Landfall Along US Gulf Coast - National Hurricane Center

The US National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for the north-central Gulf Coast on Friday as a tropical storm is expected to make landfall in the state of Louisiana either tonight or early on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The US National Hurricane Center has issued a warning for the north-central Gulf Coast on Friday as a tropical storm is expected to make landfall in the state of Louisiana either tonight or early on Saturday.

"A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for East of Morgan City, Louisiana to the Okaloosa/Walton County line Florida, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans," the warning said. "On the forecast track, the system will make landfall along the north-central Gulf Coast tonight or early Saturday.

"

After the landfall the tropical storm conditions are expected to slowly move northeastward across the southeastern United States over the weekend, the warning added.

The threat of up to two tornadoes across the coast of Louisiana will begin in the afternoon on Friday and continue into Saturday across southern parts of Mississippi and Alabama, to the western Florida Panhandle accompanied by heavy rain that can bring a total of four to eight inches of rainfall.

Related Topics

Storm New Orleans Florida United States

Recent Stories

Qureshi urges Afghan leaders to expedite inter-Afg ..

2 minutes ago

Oliveira continues to dominate on opening day at G ..

2 minutes ago

EU to Study Implications of Russia's Withdrawal Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company to regularize da ..

2 minutes ago

President for awareness of Pakistan Bait Ul Mal se ..

7 minutes ago

Govt allocates Rs 260b for 'Ehsaas Program' in Bud ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.