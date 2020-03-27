UrduPoint.com
Trump Approves Disaster Declarations Of Maryland, Illinois, Missouri Over COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 07:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump approved disaster declarations of the states of Maryland, Illinois and Missouri over the pandemic of COVID-19, the White House said.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Illinois and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020 and continuing," the White House said in a statement on late Thursday.

Later, similar statements have been released concerning the situation in Maryland and Missouri.

The United States has registered over 85,000 COVID-19 cases, more than any other country in the world. More than 1,200 people have died of the disease in the country.

Over 2,500 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Illinois with 26 fatalities. The number of confirmed cases in Maryland stands at 581 with four fatal ones. More than 500 confirmed cases and eight fatalities have been recorded in Missouri.

The state of emergency has already been declared in the states of New York, Washington, California, Iowa, Louisiana, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and New Jersey.

