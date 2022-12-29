UrduPoint.com

Trump Calls FBI Effort To Suppress Hunter Biden Laptop Story 'Disgrace' - Statement

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2022 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Efforts by the FBI to suppress the distribution of the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 US presidential election were a "disgrace," former President Donald Trump said.

"It has just been learned that the FBI Office that is 'investigating' Hunter Biden sent many censorship requests to keep all of his bad news confidential just prior to the 2020 Election... This is an outrageous disgrace," Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trump criticized in the statement the team investigating Hunter Biden for shielding him from bad publicity.

Trump also claimed that the same group of officials has targeted him through a probe into potential mishandling of documents, the investigation on the events at the US Capitol on January 6 ,2021, and other "hoaxes and scams."

Recent releases of the so-called Twitter files, which are based on internal information and published in coordination with CEO Elon Musk, revealed steps by Twitter to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story in October 2020, as well as "constant and pervasive" contact with the FBI about censorship.

