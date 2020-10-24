UrduPoint.com
Trump Casts Early Ballot For Himself In Florida

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Trump Casts Early Ballot for Himself in Florida

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump voted early in the presidential election on Saturday in the city of West Palm Beach, Florida.

"I voted for a guy named Trump," the president said.

The president's voting was broadcaster on the YouTube channel of the president's campaign office.

Trump, wearing a mask and bright striped pink tie, arrived at the polling place accompanied by a few people, but without his spouse, First Lady Melania Trump.

The press was not allowed to the voting area.

Trump returned 15 minutes later and assured the press that the voting is well-organized and safe. He took off a mask to address the journalists.

West Palm Beach is situated not far from Trump's private residence Mar-a-Lago, where the president registered in November 2019.

The US presidential election, in which Trump is facing off Democratic nominee Joe Biden, is set for November 3, some states have already started early voting.

