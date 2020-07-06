UrduPoint.com
Trump Considering Executives Orders On China, Immigration - White House Aide

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 06:48 PM

Trump Considering Executives Orders on China, Immigration - White House Aide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump is considering issuing new executive orders targeting China, immigration and job matters, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Monday.

"Obviously, I am going to let the executive orders speak for themselves, but I can tell you that we've been working over the last few week ... For us it's dealing with a number of executive orders that may go all the way from dealing with some of the immigration issues that we have before us, to some of the manufacturing and jobs issues that are before us, and ultimately dealing with China, in what we need to do there in terms of resetting that balance," Meadows said.

Under the Trump administration, US-China relations have considerably soured, with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, a poor response to the coronavirus outbreak, human rights violations, and encroachment on the special status of Hong Kong, prompting the talk about potential sanctions against Beijing.

China has denied the accusations and, in its turn, has pointed to various violations of international law on the part of the United States.

