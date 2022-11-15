UrduPoint.com

Trump Fails To Comply With Jan. 6 Subpoena, Committee Considering 'Next Steps'- Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 05:20 AM

Trump Fails to Comply With Jan. 6 Subpoena, Committee Considering 'Next Steps'- Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022)   Former President Donald Trump failed to appear for a deposition scheduled for today regarding the events that occurred on Jan. 6, according to a statement by the Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney.

"Former President Trump has failed to comply with the Select Committee's subpoena requiring him to appear for a deposition today. Even though the former president initially suggested that he would testify before the committee, he has since filed a lawsuit asking the courts to protect him from giving testimony," the statement said. "His attorneys have made no attempt to negotiate an appearance of any sort, and his lawsuit parades out many of the same arguments that courts have rejected repeatedly over the last year.

"

"Donald Trump orchestrated a scheme to overturn a presidential election and block the transfer of power. He is obligated to provide answers to the American People. In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former president's noncompliance," Thompson and Cheney continued.

Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday against the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging that the subpoena is unenforceable because Trump has "absolute immunity" as a former president of the US, and therefore is not compelled to testify regarding his actions.

Related Topics

Election Attack Immunity Trump Thompson Same January From

Recent Stories

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

6 hours ago
 Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Probl ..

Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Problems in Harris County - Stateme ..

6 hours ago
 US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to ..

US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to Refill Stocks of GMLRS Sent to ..

6 hours ago
 Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fort ..

Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fortune to charity

6 hours ago
 Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

6 hours ago
 Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.