Trump Fails to Comply With Jan. 6 Subpoena, Committee Considering 'Next Steps'- Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Former President Donald Trump failed to appear for a deposition scheduled for today regarding the events that occurred on Jan. 6, according to a statement by the Select Committee Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney.

"Former President Trump has failed to comply with the Select Committee's subpoena requiring him to appear for a deposition today. Even though the former president initially suggested that he would testify before the committee, he has since filed a lawsuit asking the courts to protect him from giving testimony," the statement said. "His attorneys have made no attempt to negotiate an appearance of any sort, and his lawsuit parades out many of the same arguments that courts have rejected repeatedly over the last year.

"

"Donald Trump orchestrated a scheme to overturn a presidential election and block the transfer of power. He is obligated to provide answers to the American People. In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former president's noncompliance," Thompson and Cheney continued.

Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday against the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol, alleging that the subpoena is unenforceable because Trump has "absolute immunity" as a former president of the US, and therefore is not compelled to testify regarding his actions.