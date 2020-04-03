Trump, Macron Discuss Increasing UN Cooperation to Defeat COVID-19 Crisis - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in a recent telephone call discussed the idea of convening a meeting of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (P5) to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Friday in a readout of a phone call between the two leaders.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France to discuss the latest coronavirus developments," Deere said in the statement. "President Trump and President Macron discussed convening P5 leaders soon to increase UN cooperation on defeating the pandemic and ensuring international peace and security."