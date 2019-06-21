UrduPoint.com
Trump Renews US National Emergency Declaration On North Korea - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 11:29 PM

President Donald Trump has renewed the US declaration of national emergency concerning North Korea first issued by President George W. Bush in 2008, the White House announced in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) President Donald Trump has renewed the US declaration of national emergency concerning North Korea first issued by President George W. Bush in 2008, the White House announced in a statement on Friday.

"The existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula and the actions and policies of the Government of North Korea continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States," the statement stated.

Trump pointed out that is the reason the series of presidential executive orders going back to deal with that national emergency must continue in effect beyond June 26.

"Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act, I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to North Korea declared in Executive Order 13466," Trump said in his renewal of the declaration.

Earlier this week, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus was reported as saying that Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo still believe that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will fulfill his commitment to denuclearize his country.

