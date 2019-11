US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Democratic presidential hopeful and New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg will fail in his bid to run for president in the 2020 election

"He's not going to do well, but I think he's going to hurt [Democratic candidate Joe] Biden, actually," Trump said. "Little Michael will fail."