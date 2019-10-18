UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Energy Secretary Perry Leaving At End Of Year, Replacement Lined Up

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:30 AM

Trump Says Energy Secretary Perry Leaving at End of Year, Replacement Lined Up

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Energy Secretary Rick Perry will be stepping down from his post at the end of this year, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"Rick has done a fantastic job at Energy [Department], but it was time, three years is a long time, and he'll be leaving toward the end of the year, at the end of the year," Trump said on Thursday.

Trump said they already have a replacement to fill in the soon vacant spot, but he did not say who.

Earlier on Thursday, Perry formally notified Trump of his intent to resign from his position.

Earlier in October, US Democratic lawmakers expressed their willingness to question Perry, who visited Ukraine several times and held negotiations with the country's top officials, within the framework of their impeachment inquiry, initiated over a whistleblower complaint about Trump's conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Politico reported, citing its sources, that Perry's planned resignation was unrelated to the situation involving the US officials' Ukrainian contacts.

Related Topics

Ukraine Trump Job October Post From Top

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

3 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

3 hours ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

4 hours ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

4 hours ago

National Bank of Pakistan collecting Rs25 instead ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.