Trump Says Energy Secretary Perry Leaving at End of Year, Replacement Lined Up

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Energy Secretary Rick Perry will be stepping down from his post at the end of this year, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"Rick has done a fantastic job at Energy [Department], but it was time, three years is a long time, and he'll be leaving toward the end of the year, at the end of the year," Trump said on Thursday.

Trump said they already have a replacement to fill in the soon vacant spot, but he did not say who.

Earlier on Thursday, Perry formally notified Trump of his intent to resign from his position.

Earlier in October, US Democratic lawmakers expressed their willingness to question Perry, who visited Ukraine several times and held negotiations with the country's top officials, within the framework of their impeachment inquiry, initiated over a whistleblower complaint about Trump's conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Politico reported, citing its sources, that Perry's planned resignation was unrelated to the situation involving the US officials' Ukrainian contacts.