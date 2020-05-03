UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Glad To See Kim Jong Un 'Is Back And Well'

Trump Says Glad to See Kim Jong Un 'Is Back and Well'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) US President Donald Trump says he is glad that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to be well, as seen in photos released by state media.

On Saturday, North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun published photos of Kim Jong Un from the May Day celebrations, thus refuting rumors about his death. The photos show Kim opening the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory in the city of Sunchon, north of Pyongyang.

"I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday, reposting the photos.

On Saturday, South Korean state news agency Yonhap reported that Kim had made his first public appearance in 20 days.

The North Korean leader's previous appearance took place on April 12. After media reports about Kim's surgery, some news outlets reported about the leader's alleged death.

On Monday, Trump said he had "a very good idea" about Kim's status, but could not publicly disclose it. Trump also said he wished the North Korean leader well.

