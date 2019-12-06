UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Having 'Very Good' Discussions In China Trade Negotiations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

Trump Says Having 'Very Good' Discussions in China Trade Negotiations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that his administration is having very good discussions with China on trade that could result in a new development by December 15.

"It's moving along very well ... we are having very major discussions," Trump said. "We're having very good discussions with China."

Trump added that there may be a new development regarding the negotiations by December 15.

The United States has set December 15 as the deadline for possibly imposing additional tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods if both sides do not reach a trade deal. Such a move would mean all of China's annual exports to the United States would be subject to steep tariffs when entering the US market.

Trump had previously, as a sign of good will, agreed with China to suspend scheduled tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods that were scheduled to take effect on October 15, after both sides on Phase One trade deal in principle.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday that new tariffs on Chinese goods would be introduced by December 15 if both sides could not reach a trade deal before then.

The US tariffs on Chinese goods have taken a heavy toll on China's export-oriented economy, as the national economic growth fell to 6.0 percent in the third quarter, the slowest pace of quarterly growth since 1992.

Related Topics

Exports China Trump United States May October December Market Commerce All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

15.88 million overnight tourists at hotels of Abu ..

1 hour ago

Speakers for paradigm shift from traditional teach ..

16 minutes ago

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

40 minutes ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

41 minutes ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

41 minutes ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.