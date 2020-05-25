UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

Trump Says Postal Voting Will Lead to 'Greatest Rigged Election' in US History

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump railed against absentee voting on Sunday that he said would open up possibilities for voter fraud as more states moved to allow mail ballots.

"The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history," the president tweeted.

Trump threatened this week to cut funding to Nevada and Michigan, the latest states to announce they would send applications for mail ballots to voters ahead of primaries.

"People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and 'force' people to sign. Also, forge Names," he tweeted.

Trump added that some absentee voting was OK when necessary but claimed that mail-in voting supporters were trying to use the coronavirus outbreak to justify this "scam.

"

Trump is running for a second four-year term in this November's presidential election. He told ABC's Full Measure show that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not want him to win.

"I've been the worst thing that's ever happened to Russia. Putin understands, and I get along with Putin, and he probably doesn't want me to win," he said.

He added that China did not want him to get re-elected either. The United States' rivalry with China exacerbated under Trump, who has suggested he might seek damages from Beijing for the virus outbreak.

