Trump Says To Make Statement On Syria At 11 A.m., Praises Success On Turkish Border

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:02 PM

Trump Says to Make Statement on Syria at 11 a.m., Praises Success on Turkish Border

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would make a statement on the Syrian conflict at 11 a.m. ET (5 p.m. GMT) and praised the creation of a safe zone along the border with Turkey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would make a statement on the Syrian conflict at 11 a.m. ET (5 p.m. GMT) and praised the creation of a safe zone along the border with Turkey.

"Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured. I will be making a statement at 11:00 A.M. from the White House," Trump said via Twitter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on Tuesday that Russian military police and Syrian forces would patrol the area along the Syrian border with Turkey and ensure the non-appearance of any forces Turkey deems terrorists.

Ankara and Moscow also pledged joint efforts to facilitate the safe and voluntary return of refugees.

Last week, Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence agreed on a 5 day ceasefire that expired on Tuesday to give the Kurdish militia the time to pull back their troops from the Turkish border. Pence said that the agreement entailed a withdrawal of the Kurdish forces from the 30-kilometer (18-mile) safe zone on the border between Turkey and Syria and that the United States would facilitate process.

