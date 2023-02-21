MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington's further military support to Kiev is prolonging the Ukraine conflict and delaying the settlement.

"I believe I could settle that thing in 24 hours, I think I could, I really do, I really do.

And continuing to pour money in is delaying everything, it's delaying a lot of settlements, it's delaying a lot of things, but it is also getting a lot of people killed because every day that that goes on, more and more people are getting killed... I could settle that in one day," Trump told a meeting of Club45 ” the largest Pro-Trump organization in the country ” in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The ex-president added that the Ukraine conflict "should be settled immediately, and it could be settled immediately."