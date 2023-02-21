UrduPoint.com

Trump Says Washington's Further Military Aid To Kiev Prolonging Ukraine Conflict

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 07:00 AM

Trump Says Washington's Further Military Aid to Kiev Prolonging Ukraine Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington's further military support to Kiev is prolonging the Ukraine conflict and delaying the settlement.

"I believe I could settle that thing in 24 hours, I think I could, I really do, I really do.

And continuing to pour money in is delaying everything, it's delaying a lot of settlements, it's delaying a lot of things, but it is also getting a lot of people killed because every day that that goes on, more and more people are getting killed... I could settle that in one day," Trump told a meeting of Club45 ” the largest Pro-Trump organization in the country ” in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The ex-president added that the Ukraine conflict "should be settled immediately, and it could be settled immediately."

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Trump Kiev West Palm Beach Florida Money

Recent Stories

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in A ..

Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials ..

Commander of Land Forces receives senior officials at IDEX 2023

6 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander o ..

Commander of Joint Operations receives Commander of GCC Unified Military Command

6 hours ago
 ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 20 ..

ADJD succeeds in reducing divorce rate to 3% in 2022

7 hours ago
 Rain halts play after Mandhana dominates for India ..

Rain halts play after Mandhana dominates for India at World T20

7 hours ago
 New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey

New 6.4-magnitude quake hits southern Turkey

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.