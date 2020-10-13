UrduPoint.com
Trump Says WHO Admits He Was Right About Negative Impact Of COVID19 Lockdowns

Trump Says WHO Admits He Was Right About Negative Impact of COVID19 Lockdowns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has interpreted the words of Dr. David Nabarro, a special envoy of the World Health Organization (WHO) on COVID-19, as confirming has stance against coronavirus lockdowns.

In a recent interview with The Spectator, Nabarro said that the WHO believes that coronavirus lockdowns are "making poor people an awful lot poorer" and that "the only time we believe a lockdown in justified is to buy you time to reorganise, regroup, rebalance your resources; protect your health workers who are exhausted."

According to Nabarro, lockdowns are having a detrimental economic impact on small countries. "We really do appeal to all world leaders, stop using lockdown as your Primary method of control," the WHO envoy said.

"The World Health Organization just admitted that I was right. Lockdowns are killing countries all over the world. The cure cannot be worse than the problem itself. Open up your states, Democrat governors. Open up New York. A long battle, but they finally did the right thing!" Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday, ahead of his campaign rally in Florida.

Speaking in Sanford, Florida later in the day, Trump reiterated that coronavirus lockdowns have dealt "tremendous damage" to Democrat-run states.

The US economy shrank at its fastest pace in history in the second quarter of 2020, contracting by 31.4 percent amid widespread lockdowns triggered by the pandemic. While economic data has been encouraging in recent months, recovery from the pandemic itself has remained spotty.

