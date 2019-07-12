UrduPoint.com
Trump To Host Guatemalan President On July 15 To Discuss Security, Migration - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump will host Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales next week to discuss key joint priorities including security and migration, the White House said in a press release on Friday.

"Trump will welcome President Jimmy Morales of the Republic of Guatemala to the White House on July 15, 2019.

President Trump and President Morales will discuss ways to create a more robust relationship focused on addressing migration and security priorities. The two leaders will also discuss how Guatemala can build a stronger relationship with its Central American partners to expand economic growth, create jobs, and promote opportunities for their citizens," the release said.

