Trump Vows to Meet With Vaping Industry Experts, Doctors to Solve 'E-Cigarette Dilemma'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would hold a meeting with experts in the vaping industry and medical professionals to find a solution to the dangers posed by the consumption of e-cigarettes amid a rising death-toll associated with the practice among the population in the United States

"Will be meeting with representatives of the Vaping industry, together with medical professionals and individual state representatives, to come up with an acceptable solution to the Vaping and E-cigarette dilemma. Children's health & safety, together with jobs, will be a focus!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a notice that, as of November 5, the number of deaths caused by vaping-related respiratory illnesses in the United States has risen to 39, while more than 2,000 cases of lung injuries have been reported.

In September, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the US food and Drug Administration was going to finalize a guidance document requiring all non-tobacco flavored e-cigarette products to be removed from the market. Azar added that the US Federal government will take enforcement actions if it finds that children are attracted to tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products or if they find manufacturers marketing e-cigarettes to children.