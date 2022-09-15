UrduPoint.com

Trump's Ex-Adviser Provides Documents On US Capitol Riot To Justice Department - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has fulfilled the demand of the US Department of Justice and handed over the same documents related to the January 6 Capitol riot which he had already provided to the US House Committee on Armed Services, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Last year, Meadows turned over thousands of text messages and emails before he "stopped cooperating" with the house committee, the media outlet reported. The materials provided insights into his dealing at the White House despite the official withheld hundreds of messages, citing executive privilege, it said.

On January 6, 2021, a large group of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building to protest lawmakers certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, after the former US president claimed the results were invalid due to alleged voter fraud.

The House select committee, established by the US lower house, has already questioned several hundred people behind closed doors, including Trump's daughter Ivanka and his son-in-Law Jared Kushner.

In addition, over 800 individuals have been arrested in nearly 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including over 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

