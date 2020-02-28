Turkey Can No Longer Restrain Flow of Refugees From Syria - Ruling Party

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkey remains committed to its migration policy, but it is no longer able to restrain the flow of refugees from Syria, spokesman for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party Omer Celik said Friday.

Earlier, Hatay Province Governor Rahmi Dogan said about 30 Turkish soldiers had died in a Syrian air strike in Idlib. According to Reuters, Turkey after the incident with the soldiers' death decided to no longer restrain the flow of Syrian migrants to Europe.

"Turkey's migration policy remains unchanged, but it can no longer hold back the flow of refugees from Syria," the Anadolu news agency quoted Celik as saying.